Ex-PDP Deputy National Chairman, Suleiman Nazif Dumps Party For SDP

A former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ex-senator who represented Bauchi North, Suleiman Nazif, has officially resigned from the party and defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In a statement released on Friday, Nazif explained that his decision was made in response to the voices of the people he has always valued and respected throughout his political career.

“This decision comes after extensive consultation, and in response to the admonition of the people whose voices I have always valued and respected throughout my political journey,” he said.

Nazif emphasized that, despite his defection, his commitment to democracy, nation-building, and a brighter future for Nigeria remains steadfast.

“However, my dedication to democracy, nation-building and a brighter future for Nigeria remains unwavering,” he added.

The former PDP leader declared his intention to join the SDP in order to help create a robust political platform that would uphold democratic values and promote a more effective leadership recruitment system in Nigeria.

“Consequently, I hereby declare my decision to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to establish a strong robust political platform that upholds democratic principles and fosters a more effective leadership recruitment system in Nigeria,” Nazif stated.

Nazif, who had also been a member of the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) and the Board of Trustees (BoT), is not the first high-profile member to leave the party.

His defection comes amidst a series of departures from the PDP, as the party continues to struggle with an ongoing internal crisis that has led many members to seek new political homes.