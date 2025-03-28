‘Citizens Must Be Able To Travel Without Fear’- Kwankwaso Faults Killing Of Northern Travelers In Edo

The Presidential Candidate for the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general elections, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has condemned the brutal killing of several travelers from Northern Nigeria in Edo State.

Naija News reports that the horrific incident occurred in the Udune Efandion community of Uromi, Edo State, on March 27, 2025, and has ignited widespread outrage across the country.

In a statement shared on his personal Facebook page on Friday, Kwankwaso characterized the attack as a “disturbing example of mob injustice and a tragic reminder of the cruelty associated with jungle justice.”

He urged the relevant authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

Kwankwaso stressed that every Nigerian should have the right to travel freely without fear of harassment or intimidation.

“It is general perception that the citizens all over the country must be able to move about without intimidation or harassment,”

“I appeal to the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into this tragic accident and prosecute the offenders,” he said.

The former governor expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, the Kano state government, and the other states impacted by this tragedy, offering prayers for those who lost their lives.

There is increasing pressure on law enforcement and security agencies to guarantee that justice is served.