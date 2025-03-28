[Breaking] Natasha: Constituents Commence Recall Process Of Another Lawmaker, Petition INEC

Registered voters of Igbo-Etiti/Uzo-Uwani Federal Constituency in Enugu State have officially initiated the process to recall their representative in the House of Representatives, Martins Oke.

Naija News reports that the petition, dated March 27, 2025, was addressed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), outlining the reasons for the recall.

The petitioners, including Ugwuagbo Emmanuel Chizoba, Clinton Ogbonna, Sabinus Amah, and Stephen Okenwa, cited Oke’s non-performance as the primary reason for their decision.

The letter expressed frustration with the lawmaker’s lack of impact and apparent absence from key legislative activities.

“This is his third term in the Federal House of Representatives. There’s no popular bill or motion to his name. There are no visible constituency projects to his name, and we don’t see or hear him during the NASS sittings. He contributes NOTHING to local, state, or national discourse. He isn’t representing us at all,” the petitioners stated.

In addition to accusing Oke of non-performance, the petitioners alleged that he was not duly elected by the constituents and was imposed on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) “against the wishes of the party.”

They further claimed that Oke lost the general election by a significant margin but was declared the winner by the Appeal Court on technicalities.

“We want to take back our mandate that he snatched through the courts,” the petitioners stated, emphasizing their desire to reclaim what they described as a stolen mandate.

The petitioners also accused Oke of neglecting his constituency, alleging that he had no constituency office and was rarely seen in the constituency.

They further claimed that Oke had never held a town hall meeting to interact with constituents and remained disconnected from the people.

“We don’t see him at home, we don’t see him on TV, and we still don’t see him on the seat during NASS Sessions.

“He has shown a lack of commitment to the welfare of his constituents, failing to address pressing issues affecting the people of Igbo-Etiti/Uzo-Uwani Federal Constituency,” the petitioners added.

The petitioners assured that the recall process adhered to constitutional requirements, with the petition being signed by at least 50% of the registered voters in the constituency, as stipulated by law.

The move to recall the lawmaker comes amid the plan to recall the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial district, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.