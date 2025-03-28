Atiku Demands Justice For Northern Travellers Killed In Edo State

Former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has demanded a full investigation into circumstances resulting in the killing of some travelers in Edo State.

Atiku, while commiserating with the families of the victims, called on appropriate authorities to ensure those responsible for the heinous act are brought to book.

He emphasized the need to protect and value human lives and advocated swift and decisive action to stop jungle justice.

“I am deeply saddened by reports of the tragic killing of some hunters in Edo State. My heartfelt condolences go out to their families and loved ones.

“This unfortunate incident demands a thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation to uncover and ensure that those responsible are brought to book.

“The protection of innocent lives must remain paramount, and I urge the authorities to act swiftly and decisively to prevent a recurrence of jungle justice.

“Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done to restore public confidence in our security institutions,” Atiku wrote in a statement via his Facebook on Friday.

Naija News reports Atiku’s statement follows the extrajudicial killing of seven travellers in Uromi, Delta State. The travellers, who are reported to be of northern origin, were attacked and burnt by an angry mob which suspected them of being criminals.

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has vowed to bring to justice the killers of the travellers.

In a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, Okpebholo strongly condemned the barbaric act allegedly committed by members of a local vigilante.

The governor said that no individual has the right to take another person’s life and charged the community to work with the security agencies to fish out the culprits.