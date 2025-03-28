As Long As Nwosu Didn’t Declare Result, He Doesn’t Deserve To Be Immortalized – Sen. Fasuyi

Ekiti North Senator, Cyril Fasuyi, has said former National Electoral Commission (NEC) chairman, late Humphrey Nwosu, failed to declare the June 12, 1993 election.

Naija News reported that the Senate on Thursday rejected a motion to immortalize Professor Nwosu, by renaming the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters after him.

Contributing to the debate, Fasuyi argued that the late Nwosu made only efforts. He stressed that his efforts were not enough.

According to him, Nwosu was supposed to have declared the result irrespective of the circumstances surrounding him.

His words: “Mr President, I know that there is a difference between efforts and results. Mr President, nobody rewards effort. What people reward is result.

“Today, Mr President, I am being called Senator Cyril Fasuyi and this is my fourth time attempting to be in this Red Chamber, and that is the only time I’m being called a Senator.

“We thank God for everything that Professor Humphrey Nwosu did, but everything that anybody has said here is about effort. Sir, we have seen a lot national infrastructures being named after individuals. I know the one of Customs which Duke.

“And I know institutions, Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe, there is nobody who would argue against the naming of these national infrastructures to these national icons. You see, Mr President, Professor Humphrey Nwosu only made efforts, as long as he did not announce the results, whether you are under duress or under anything, that election, he cannot be said to have conducted a successful election.

“In view of this, I want to say vehemently, that I Senatpr Cryil Fasuyi representing the people of Ekiti North, having searched my conscience, I’m against the prayer that he should be immortalized by naming INEC headquarters after him.”