“A Man Under A Demonic Spell” – APC Chieftain Blasts Bwala Over Remarks On Peter Obi

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has launched a scathing attack on the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, following his recent comments about Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Eze, a prominent figure in the APC, described Bwala as a “rolling stone that gathers no moss,” accusing him of political opportunism and betrayal.

He alleged that President Tinubu strategically appointed Bwala not out of admiration but as a way to sideline him, given his previous role as an aide to Atiku Abubakar.

According to Eze, Bwala was enticed by what he called a “satanic carrot,” which he claimed the former Atiku aide grabbed “with his two leprous hands.”

He further criticized Bwala for turning against those who once supported him, stating that his desperate attempts to remain relevant had driven him to insult Peter Obi.

Naija News recalls that Bwala had recently described Peter Obi as a “failed politician” and questioned his understanding of democracy. His comments were in response to Obi’s claim that democracy in Nigeria had collapsed.

Reacting to this through a statement he signed and made available to reporters in Port Harcourt on Friday, Eze said, “I have previously worked with that young man in the APC Legacy Media Project, and during that period, I found him bereft of conscience and a sane mind. He was more of a man under a demonic spell.

“In him, I saw a traitor and a man readily available to stab his benefactor in the chest for personal aggrandizement.

“During that period, Bwala exhibited a high level of sycophancy, moral bankruptcy, and abnormality.

“My impression of Bwala, then, was that of a man who was ready to betray his father and kinsmen for a pot of porridge beans.

“Today, going by his actions, I have been vindicated. My conscience will never prick me over my perception of that man as a rabble-rouser.”

Eze recounted how Bwala transitioned from being part of the APC Legacy Media Team to working as a spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar’s presidential campaign under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He claimed that after failing to secure a political future with Atiku, Bwala switched sides to Tinubu’s camp, hoping for a ministerial appointment.

The APC chieftain accused Bwala of resorting to attacking Peter Obi just to gain relevance in the Tinubu administration.

“Calling Peter Obi a failed politician and one who doesn’t understand what democracy is all about is the height of mediocrity, insanity, and stupidity on the part of Bwala.

“I make bold to state unequivocally that what Peter Obi has achieved and represents in the annals of political transformation in Nigeria eluded Bwala’s great-grandfather and lineage. So, he should shut his dirty mouth.

“Bwala must not utter gutter statements against statesmen in the likes of Peter Obi, in order to be accepted by Tinubu’s team,” Eze said.

Describing Bwala as misguided and gullible, Eze claimed that the presidential aide had a history of “democratic sycophancy, betrayal, and double-faced activism.”

He added, “President Tinubu, who knows how to deal with his political opponents, lured Bwala to his side by dangling a satanic carrot, which he (Bwala) grabbed with his two leprous hands.

“As one of Tinubu’s spokespersons, Bwala has been rubbished and tactically kept in the cooler; only for him to find his voice today to disparage the person of Peter Obi, one of Africa’s most redefined democrats, followed and admired politicians.”