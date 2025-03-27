Wike-Fubara Feud: Ikwerre Congress Demands High-Powered Committee To Restore Stability

The Ikwerre People’s Congress (IPC) Worldwide, the apex body representing the Ikwerre ethnic group, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to establish a high-powered committee to mediate in the ongoing political conflict between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

In a statement signed by IPC Chairman Livingstone Wechie, Vice-Chairman Ihunwo Obi-Wali, and Secretary-General Stanley Nworgu, the group emphasized the need for the committee to comprise respected leaders and stakeholders who can work toward restoring stability in Rivers State.

“This is with a view to immediately restore the democratic order in Rivers state in the best interest of Nigeria and for the better legacy of President Bola Tinubu,” the statement read.

The group expressed deep concern over the erosion of democratic structures in Rivers State, warning that the situation has tarnished the state’s image.

“Mr. President, the message you sent has been passed through your intervention, but Rivers people must not suffer a short-lived democracy for any reason because we have paid our dues despite this political imbroglio,” the statement added.

IPC also disagreed with the constitutional justification for the governor’s suspension and the dissolution of the state’s House of Assembly, stating: “We believe that Mr. President is motivated by the aspiration of Nigerians on this matter and that he is committed to take steps to solve than escalate the matter.

“It is doubtless that we did not bargain for this unfortunate development and the innocent populace in Rivers should not be punished for it as in this circumstance.”

The group further lamented the negative impact of the political crisis, including capital flight, public anxiety, and a loss of investor confidence in the state.

“Whereas as a people we are unhappy with the unwarranted political feud among the two sides, Ikwerre people are worried about the false image now created about our dear state which has now led to serious capital flights, fears of uncertainty among citizens, loss of investors’ confidence among others.

“Rivers people are very desperate to have their democratic rights restored so they can enjoy the liberty of the democracy they voted for that should be accountable to the masses. All we want is a government we can call our own,” the statement concluded.