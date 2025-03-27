Utomi Slams INEC Over Handling Of Recall Petition Against Natasha

The Leader of the National Consultative Front (NCF), Pat Utomi, has sharply criticized the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its handling of the recall petition against the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, accusing the commission of “shameless” actions.

Naija News reports that Utomi’s criticism comes at a time of rising controversy surrounding the ongoing recall petition against the senator, which has garnered public attention.

The petitioners have now complied with INEC’s guidelines, providing the necessary contact details, including mailing addresses, phone numbers, and emails, which were previously lacking.

In response to the developments, Utomi took to social media platform 𝕏 (formerly Twitter) to express his disapproval.

He described INEC’s actions as “evil” and lamented the commission’s failure to exercise restraint despite the mounting pressure against the recall of Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“Trying to understand the character of evil opens one to all kinds of learning. That evil does not know shame is amazing.

“You would expect that in the face of all that is going on, INEC would, out of shame, even if its ways suggest differently, keep away from a recall of Sen. Natasha when people are calling for a recall of the entire Senate,” Utomi stated.

Utomi continued to express his dismay, stating that “evil knows not shame” and underscoring the need for a rethink in Nigeria’s political direction.

“The Nigeria salvage mission needs a rethink. The Barbarians are clearly not at the gate. They own Main Street,” he added, suggesting that INEC’s involvement in the recall process was part of broader issues affecting the country’s political system.