Tinubu’s State Of Emergency In Rivers, A ‘Necessary Evil’ – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reiterated its backing for President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, asserting that the move was a “necessary evil” that has effectively resolved 90% of the state’s political turmoil.

The party also rejected demands for the suspension of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike, insisting that he was not directly entangled in the crisis.

Speaking at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday, chairman of the party’s caretaker committee in Rivers State, Tony Okocha, strongly defended Tinubu’s intervention.

He compared the decision to a difficult but vital medical procedure, emphasizing that while it may have been painful, it was the only viable solution to restoring order.

Okocha made these comments during a visit to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC, led by Abdullahi Ganduje, to express appreciation for the party’s support in handling the situation.

When asked whether Governor Siminialayi Fubara’s removal was the only viable solution to the crisis, Okocha responded, “For the immediate, it was necessary. The decision of Mr. President was a necessary evil. Whether through impeachment or suspension, as it stands today, I can confidently say that 90% of the crisis in Rivers has been resolved. It was an unavoidable step. Think of it like treating a hernia—the condition is painful, and surgery is painful, but without it, there can be no relief.”

Addressing concerns that Wike should have also been suspended, Okocha countered, “Was he directly involved? The answer is no. If he is being considered part of the crisis simply because he built the political structure in question, then you may have a point. The 32 assembly members were elected and supported by the former Rivers State Governor, now Minister of the FCT, His Excellency Ezenwo Nyesom Wike.

“The elections for both the assembly and the governorship took place on the same day. You are aware of the events that unfolded. That same political structure also brought the governor to power. So, if Wike must be linked to the crisis, it would be solely on that basis.”

Okocha went on to criticise Fubara’s leadership, describing him as a “weak political investment.”

He elaborated, “Once you invest in something, do you simply watch it collapse? In politics, just as in economics, no one willingly allows their structure to be dismantled. The individuals involved all belong to the same party. We in the APC observe from the outside, while they remain members of the PDP.”

Responding to calls for Wike’s suspension, he argued, “Those pushing for his removal are missing the point. He has actually been at the centre of efforts to restore peace. The problem, however, is that the governor became overly ambitious. He let his power swell beyond control, listening to those who convinced him that holding the ‘red pen’ gave him ultimate authority.

“I’m sure many of you saw him publicly displaying the red pen, saying, ‘This is what they are after. I still have it.’ Well, I don’t know if that red pen has dried up now or if it will last for another six months.”