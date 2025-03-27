Tinubu Was Deceived With Pipeline Bombing – Ewor

The Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Robinson Ewor, has dismissed reports of oil pipeline bombings in the state.

Naija News reports that Ewor said President Bola Tinubu was deceived into declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State

In an interview with Arise News on Wednesday, Ewor said what occurred at Gokana and Trans-Kalabari were oil leakages which were fixed by the company in charge of the pipelines.

He dismissed reports that the pipelines in the two areas were vandalized by militants.

The Rivers PDP Chairman challenged security agencies to show proof of such vandalism, stressing that no bombing has happened in Rivers State.

His words: “As I speak to you, there has been no bombing in River State. They claim that the bombing took place in Gokana, Trans-Kalabari Pipeline. There was no bombing. It was a little leakage in that pipeline, that suction of the pipeline. And the company later came and fixed it. There was no bombing at all. And even as I speak to you, no bombing has taken place in the state of Rivers. Across the 23 local governments, there was no bombing anywhere.

“They used that incident to deceive the President into declaring a state of emergency. Go to that place, send your officers, send your delegation, there was no bombing at all. And up till date, no bombing in any part of Rivers State.

“We have the police in Rivers State. We have the army, we have the Navy, we have all of them. We have the JTF (Joint Task Force), all of them are here. Let them go to the venue and confirm to Nigerians that bombing took place in the venue.

“We live in Rivers State. We know the things that happen in Rivers State. And I’m telling you authoritatively that no bombing takes place in Rivers State. Even as I’m speaking to you, no bombing has taken place in this state.”