Things To Know About Abisola Kola-Daisi, Daughter Of Late Oyo Governor

Death has taken Abisola Kola-Daisi, the wife of Kolapo Kola-Daisi and the eldest daughter of the late Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, following a brief illness in the United Kingdom.

Her untimely demise leaves a significant void in the hearts of her family, particularly her mother, Florence Ajimobi.

The sorrowful event echoes the timeless words of William Shakespeare, who described life as a stage where each person plays their part and exits in due course. With Abisola’s departure, a chapter in the Ajimobi family’s story has closed, five years after the passing of her father in 2020.

Here are some things to know about late Abisola:

Abisola, fondly known as Abi-KD, was born on March 12, 1981, and celebrated her last birthday just days before her passing.

She was the founder of Florence H Luxury and served as the Chairman/CEO of Grandex Nigeria Limited. Abisola’s professional journey was marked by excellence and determination, but her contributions extended far beyond her business acumen.

She was a well-known philanthropist, touching lives through her charitable endeavors. Abisola founded the AKD Foundation and the AKD Kids Foundation, organizations dedicated to caring for orphans and homeless children in Nigeria.

She also supported the ABC Foundation, a charitable initiative started by her mother, Florence Ajimobi, which focuses on helping disadvantaged communities in Ibadan.

Abisola was a woman of remarkable intellect and a thirst for knowledge. She attended the British School of Lomé in Togo, where she became fluent in French before pursuing higher education in the United States.

She obtained an AA degree from Santa Monica College and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in finance from California State University.

Abisola continued her academic journey with an MBA from the United Kingdom and completed a Master’s degree in 2022 in the power and influence of positive influence at Harvard Business School.

Her career began in retail management with Victoria’s Secret, followed by a return to Nigeria where she completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

She joined Saje Shipping, a subsidiary of MRS Oil and Gas, as Senior Manager of Finance and Administration in 2008, before becoming a Special Adviser to the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu.

Abisola married Kolapo Kola-Daisi, the son of a prominent Ibadan industrialist, in 2010. Their engagement took place on November 5, 2010, followed by a beautiful wedding the next day in Ibadan, Nigeria, where Islamic wedding rites were completed in the presence of their family and friends. Together, they were blessed with three children.

Abisola Kola-Daisi’s life was one of service to others, combining her business success with her deep commitment to giving back to her community.