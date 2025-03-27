Super Eagles Of Nigeria Vs Ghana Friendly To Be Played In London

The Super Eagles will face their longstanding rivals, the Black Stars of Ghana, in an international friendly match scheduled to take place in London.

This highly anticipated clash, often referred to as the “Jollof Derby,” promises to reignite the storied rivalry between the two African football powerhouses.

Before heading to England, Éric Chelle’s Super Eagles will embark on their first friendly of the international window in Moscow, where they will take on Russia on Friday, June 6.

The team, coming off a successful 2-1 victory over Ghana in a friendly match held in Morocco in March 2024, is eager to maintain momentum as they meet again after one year.

While the exact venue and date for the encounter with the Black Stars are yet to be finalized, this matchup serves a critical purpose in the Eagles’ preparations for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers. They are set to compete against Rwanda and South Africa in September, making this friendly an essential component of their strategy to ensure qualification for the tournament.

According to SCORENigeria, the Super Eagles will utilize this encounter not only as a means of gauging their current form against a formidable opponent but also as an opportunity to iron out tactics and team cohesion ahead of the qualifiers. With Nigeria currently facing pressure in the qualification race, every match counts.

Meanwhile, Ghana, who lead their qualifying group, are also looking to rebound after their disappointing failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. This upcoming friendly will provide both teams with a critical opportunity to assess their strengths and weaknesses and refine their squads as they look to secure their respective spots in the World Cup.

As anticipation builds for this exciting fixture, fans of both nations are keenly awaiting what promises to be a thrilling display of football prowess and national pride.