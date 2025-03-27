Soludo: We Will Not Mistake Umahi’s Handshake For A Hug – APC Vows To Topple PDP In Anambra Gubernatorials

The Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it has all it takes to overthrow the administration of Governor Charles Soludo via the polls.

The state publicity secretary of APC, Valentine Oliobi, stated this while addressing newsmen in Awka.

The party expressed its readiness to win the November 8 governorship election in the state, adding that it would connect the state to national politics.

According to Oliobi, Anambra people cannot be carried away by the praises recently showered on Governor Soludo by the Minister of Works, David Umahi, during his recent visit to Anambra State.

He argued that a core party man cannot come to a state controlled by another political party to make such a statement.

“Our party frowns at Umahi’s statement and would take necessary action at the appropriate time”, he added.

His words: “Recently, the Honourable Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, while on an official working visit to Anambra State, showered Governor Soludo with praises, but let’s not be fooled—that praise was hollow, contradictory, and oxymoronic.

“Anambra people cannot be carried away by Minister Umahi’s sugar-coated words, because in-between the lines of the so-called praises are nothing but a diplomatic way of expressing disappointment by the Minister.

“If Umahi truly meant his words, why did his tone sound more of surprise than genuine admiration? Let us not mistake a handshake for a hug.

“Umahi, being an Engineer himself, knows what real infrastructure looks like. He was sincerely very disappointed with the politically motivated awards of contracts by Gov. Soludo in the bid of seeking reelection.

“What he saw in Anambra was not impressive, but underwhelming. His remarks were not a validation of success, but a subtle reminder that Anambra is not where it should be

“Aside Minister Dave Umahi’s unguided utterances in support of his business ally Prof Chukwuma Soludo during his recent visit in Anambra State, it is equally worthy of note that Minister Dave Umahi and Gov. Chukwuma Soludo have a joint interest on most of the Federal road constructions in Anambra State.”