Rivers: ‘Your Appointment Is Assault On Constitution’ – CUPP Fires Ibas Over Sack Of Political Appointees

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has described the sack of political appointees by Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.), as illegal and an assault on Nigeria’s constitution.

Naija News reports that Ibas, on Wednesday, announced the immediate suspension of all political officeholders and appointees throughout the state.

Reacting to the development, CUPP’s National Secretary, Chief Peter Ameh, in an interview with Vanguard on Thursday, accused Ibas of pursuing a hidden agenda aimed at extending his stay beyond the six-month mandate.

Ameh questioned why Ibas, who was appointed for a temporary role, would take far-reaching decisions, including firing political appointees and making new appointments.

He asserted that Ibas was going against what the people of Rivers State expected, adding that the Sole Administrator’s appointment was meant to stabilize security, not to interfere in governance and political structures.

He said, “First and foremost, we believe his appointment was illegal and an assault on our constitution.

“To make matters worse, he is engaging in actions that cast doubt on the sincerity of this administration in resolving the political situation in Rivers State.”

“The administrator is behaving like the military officer he has always been.

“Instead of focusing on security, he has appointed a new Chief of Staff, fired political appointees, and is reportedly preparing to appoint local government administrators.

“This is clearly not what the people of Rivers State expected. They voted for a governor, only to have their mandate overturned by an illegal political maneuver.”