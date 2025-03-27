Rivers: ‘Suspending Statutory Commissions, Boards Nothing Short Of Military Dictatorship’ – Ijaw Groups Fires Ibas

The Secretary-General of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide, Maobuoye Nangi-Obu, has strongly condemned the recent suspension of political appointees and statutory commissions in Rivers State by the state’s Administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas.

Describing the move as a “full-blown military dictatorship,” Nangi-Obu accused the Administrator of executing a premeditated plan to dismantle the state’s democratic structures.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Nangi-Obu expressed his outrage at the suspension of key government officials, including the Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff, Commissioners, Board Members, and Special Advisers.

He claimed that the suspension was orchestrated by politicians to maintain control over the state.

“The latest announcement by the Rivers State Administrator, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, suspending statutory commissions and boards with clear tenures in Rivers State is an affront on the rights of Rivers people and nothing short of a full-blown military dictatorship in action,” Nangi-Obu stated.

He further emphasized that the action was a reckless move designed to remove any checks and balances on the administration, which, according to him, would pave the way for the unchecked looting of state resources.

“This reckless move, executed under the guise of presidential authority, is a desperate attempt to remove all possible checks and balances to facilitate the looting of Rivers State’s resources,” Nangi-Obu said, highlighting concerns over the future of governance in the state.

Naija News reports that he warned that such actions could lead to a political crisis, undermining the state’s stability and fostering discontent among the people.

Nangi-Obu called on Rivers residents to stand against what he described as the “abuse of power,” urging for an immediate reversal of the suspension.

He stressed that the political maneuver was not in the best interest of the people but rather about consolidating power for personal gain.

“The people of Rivers State will not be deceived—this is not about governance; it is about consolidating power to continue the reckless looting of the state’s treasury,” he asserted.

He concluded by emphasizing the need to return to democratic governance, warning against the transformation of Rivers State into a personal estate of a few political actors.

“We demand an immediate reversal of this illegal suspension and a return to democratic governance. Rivers State must not be turned into the personal estate of a single individual and his cronies,” Nangi-Obu concluded.