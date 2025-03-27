Rivers NASS Lawmakers Visit Amaewhule, Urge Fubara To Obey Supreme Court Ruling

Rivers State members of the National Assembly have pledged their unwavering support to the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, following the Supreme Court’s dismissal of Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s appeal regarding the legitimacy of the pro-Wike members of the House.

The delegation, led by the lawmaker representing Rivers South-East, Senator Barry Mpigi, and accompanied by Senator Allwell Onyesoh, representing Rivers West, as well as Hon. Kingsley Chinda, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, met with Amaewhule to show solidarity and reaffirm their commitment to the Speaker.

Also present were Hon. Felix Nwaeke, Hon. Victor Obuzor, Hon. Mrs. Blessing Amadi, Hon. Cyril Hart, and Hon. Dumnamene Dekor, who all reiterated their loyalty to Amaewhule’s leadership.

In a press conference held earlier in Port Harcourt, the lawmakers emphasized that the Supreme Court’s ruling, which dismissed the Governor’s appeal against the pro-Wike House members, affirmed Amaewhule as the rightful Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that Chinda, while speaking on behalf of the lawmakers, urged Governor Fubara to respect the rule of law by adhering to the court’s orders and ceasing to engage with the faction led by Victor Oko-Jumbo.

He called on the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, to enforce the Supreme Court’s directive.

“It is important to emphasize that with the withdrawal of the Governor’s appeal and the dismissal of the suit with cost, the judgment by Hon. Justice J. K. Omotosho, which was upheld by the Court of Appeal, now stands final.

“This judgment includes the recognition of Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule as the Speaker and the acknowledgment of the 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly as the legitimate House of Assembly of Rivers State,” Chinda said

Chinda also reminded Governor Fubara that in his Notice of Withdrawal to the Supreme Court, he had acknowledged Amaewhule as the Speaker.

Therefore, Chinda insisted, “There is no longer any dispute about who holds the position of Speaker, and any further attempts to recognize another person or forum as the legitimate House of Assembly would be contemptuous of the Supreme Court’s ruling.”

Chinda warned that any continued defiance of the Supreme Court’s ruling would not only undermine the judgment but could also lead to political chaos and lawlessness in the state.

He urged all parties to respect the court’s authority and ensure peace in Rivers State’s political landscape.