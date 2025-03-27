Rivers House Of Assembly Complex Is 90% Completed – PDP Chairman

The Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Robinson Ewor, has dismissed the claim that Governor Siminalayi Fubara did not take action to rebuild the demolished House of Assembly Complex.

Naija News reported that President Bola Tinubu, in his state of emergency speech, said Fubara failed to rebuild the Assembly complex.

Speaking in an interview with Arise News on Wednesday, Ewor stated that contrary to the President’s position in his state of emergency speech, Governor Fubara took action to restore the state’s Assembly complex.

He said the issue of members not using the Assembly’s complex started during former Governor Rotimi Amaechi‘s tenure. He stressed the complex was already 90 percent completed by the time the President declared a state of emergency.

His words: “River State politics, in 2013-2014, there was a crisis in the State House of Assembly. I was then a member of the House. Because of that crisis, the hallowed chamber of the State House of Assembly was destroyed, 2013-2014. And for that reason, we could no longer sit in the hallowed chamber. We now moved to the old government house auditorium. We were sitting in the old house auditorium for the rest of the tenure of Rotimi Amaechi, at least for two years. This wasn’t the first time. This wasn’t the first time.

“The first was in 2013-2014, when the same FCT Minister orchestrated an impeachment led by just five members of the House. They came, invaded the House, in company of the police, to evict the speaker. There was crisis. It was because of this crisis that Chidi Lloyd did not nearly killed Michael Chinda. This wasn’t the first time.

“But as we speak today, if you go to the River State House of Assembly, it is 80-90% completion. It’s not as if the Governor didn’t take action. The Governor took action. The project is ongoing. It will be completed in no time.”