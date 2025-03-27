Regina Is Expecting Baby No 3 – Ned Nwoko Mocks Rumour Mongers, Speaks On Broken Marriage

Nigerian lawmaker and polygamist, Ned Nwoko has addressed rumours that his marriage to Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has hit the rocks.

Recall that there have being insinuations that the duo might no longer be together, after Daniels returned to Instagram after a break and removed her husband name ‘Nwoko’ from her bio.

Despite the rumours, Daniels refused to speak on the matter. However, taking to Instagram to celebrate their 6th wedding anniversary, Nwoko announced that not only are they still together, but also expecting their third child.

He wrote, “Rumours Can’t Shake Royalty

“Ah, the gossips, hungry and sly,

“Spinning their tales, their desperate cry.

“His arrest is coming!” but who is he?

“Even they don’t know, it’s comedy!

“And Regina left? Oh, what a tale,

“When she’s right here, steady as hail.

“Wrapped in love, in laughter’s glow,

“Rocking our babies, watching them grow.

“Their lies will fade, their voices dim,

“Yet here we stand unmoved, untrimmed.

“For love like ours, built on steel,

“Doesn’t break, doesn’t kneel.

“Let’s Set the Record Straight

“Still standing, still thriving, unshaken, supreme.

“Two beautiful sons, love’s sweetest dream.

“No rumoured child outside, That ship never sailed,

“Let them retire that story, tired and stale.

“A divorcee? A non-virgin? Not mine to marry

“My standards stand, untouched, unfazed.

“Some may cry, some may curse,

“But my love, my life, my rules come first.

“Justice Is Serve

“With a Smile

“To the faceless gossip, the shadow behind a keypad,

“Your fifteen minutes are on rewind.

“A bounty stands on your trail, ten million strong,

“Tick-tock, tick-tock you won’t run for long.

“Enjoy your fame, your fleeting day,

“Truth will rise, as lies decay.

“My name is mine, my path is clear,

“Forward, onward, year by year.

“And Here’s the Cherry on Top…

“Just when they thought they had their say,

“Baby number three is on the way!

“A new heartbeat, a love so grand,

“Another blessing in my hand.

“Let them talk, let them guess,

“While we live, while we bless.

“For at the end, when curtains close,

“It’s us, my love, that victory knows.

“Because love, true

“love, does not sway,

“It roars, it reigns, come what may.”