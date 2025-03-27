‘Putin Will Die Soon, That’s A Fact’ – Zelenskyy Declares

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared that Russian President Vladimir Putin “will die soon,” reinforcing speculation about the Russian leader’s declining health.

Speaking during an interview in Paris following his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Zelenskyy made his bold assertion, stating: “He (Putin) will die soon, and that’s a fact, and it will come to an end.”

Zelenskyy further elaborated on what he believes Putin fears most—losing power.

“It also depends on the stability of society, but it also depends on his age. He will die soon, that’s a fact. And it will all be over. That is, he can end his question before he, so to speak, ends his absolutely safe and unsuccessful historical life. That’s what he’s afraid of,” Zelenskyy stated.

Additionally, he suggested that Putin fears isolation.

“That is, it was still not possible to completely isolate Putin from a political point of view. Because at the moment when there was political isolation, I believe that the countries of the ‘global south,’ with all due respect, did not isolate him but continued to have contact with him.

“As for what Putin wants—to stay in power until his death. He really wants to go down in his history, because this is exclusively the history of his country, whereas the history of the whole world will be completely different,” the Ukrainian president added.

Highlighting his confidence in Ukraine’s future, Zelenskyy asserted: “I am younger than Putin—bet on me, I have a better perspective.”

His remarks came shortly after Russia launched 117 strikes on Ukraine on Tuesday night. Despite this, Zelenskyy expressed optimism that the United States would play a key role in pushing Putin toward an unconditional ceasefire.