President Tinubu Announces Fresh Appointments

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of four individuals to join the Governing Council of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

The aim of the fresh appointments is to fill existing vacancies and strengthen the board’s capacity as confirmed in a statement on Thursday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The approved nominees are Mr. Olusegun Omosehin of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and Engr. Wole Ogunsanya of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN).

Naija News reports President Tinubu also approved the nomination of Mazi Sam Azoka Onyechi, who represents the Nigerian Content Consultative Forum (NCCF), and Barrister Owei Oyanbo from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

The nominations arose from the exit of previous institutional representatives from the Governing Council.

The statement noted that “the NCDMB Governing Council, established under Section 69 of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, 2010, comprises representatives from key institutions. These include the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), the Nigerian Content Consultative Forum (NCCF), and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).”

President Tinubu encourages the new members to leverage their expertise and dedication to enhance local content development within Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Meanwhile, the Presidency has refuted claims that the government of Nigeria under President Bola Tinubu is the force against Dangote Refinery.

Naija News reported that Dangote Group, in a statement last Wednesday, said its refinery would halt selling petrol in naira.

It blamed the expiration of the naira-to-crude deal the refinery entered with the federal government through the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

However, the spokesman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Chinedu Ukadike, said the end of the naira-to-crude deal was based on speculation.

According to him, the federal government was looking at why it would sell crude oil to Dangote in naira when imported petrol can be sold at ₦775.

On Wednesday, Arise News Anchor, Oseni Rufai, said on air that Nigeria’s government is the force against Dangote Refinery’s advancement.

“But for every great advancement, there must be a force that wants to pull it down. And sadly here, the force is the Nigeria government. Make it possible for Dangote to buy crude in Naira,” he said.

Reacting to Rufai’s statement, the Special Adviser to the President on Public Communication, Daniel Bwala, faulted Rufai’s claim.

He noted that Dangote Refinery was a success because of the support it received from the current administration of President Tinubu.

“This particular statement in this video clip is sensational, baseless and downright stupid to say the Nigerian govt wants to pull Dangote refinery down.

“I wish this anchor (Rufai) would juxtapose the facts on ground and our Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) of 2018 and he will appreciate the obligation the regulator has to ensure competition and no monopoly or market dominance.

“There may be a crisis of confidence in that industry, but the reason Dangote refinery is a success today is because of the support of this government,” he stated.