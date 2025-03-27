Pastor Adeboye Dismiss AI-Generated Videos Promoting Drugs, Scholarships

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has vehemently distanced himself from AI-generated videos circulating online that falsely depict him endorsing certain drugs and scholarships.

In a statement shared on his personal 𝕏 account, Adeboye warned the public about deceptive content from platforms such as “Africa Health Centre” and “Church-Funded Scholarships.”

The pastor made it clear that he had no involvement in these promotions and urged people to disregard and report such fraudulent content.

“These videos are NOT from me, and I want to make it clear that I have no involvement in such promotions,” Adeboye stated.

He strongly condemned the use of his name for deceptive purposes, calling on his followers and the general public to avoid engaging with or sharing such content.

Naija News reports that the pastor emphasized that relevant authorities are already addressing the situation and working to curb the spread of misinformation. He added that it was imperative to ensure that God’s name is not misused for deceitful purposes.

AI-generated videos featuring influential figures, including politicians, celebrities, and media personalities, have become increasingly prevalent on social media.

These videos are often crafted to manipulate public perception and push false narratives, raising significant concerns over online deception.