Only Something Extraordinary Can Save Nigeria’s World Cup Hopes – Dalung

A former Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has lamented the dwindling fortunes of the Super Eagles of Nigeria in recent years.

According to him, the Eagles have been on a downward trend since he left office about six years ago.

Speaking on Wednesday at the Palace of the Emir of Ilorin in Ilorin, Kwara State, where he joined many chieftains of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on a courtesy visit, Dalung submitted that it would take something out of the ordinary for the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“The World Cup qualifier of the Super Eagles has suffered greatly in the past six years since I left office.

“The only time Nigeria qualified was in 2018, and we qualified historically with a match to spare since then Nigeria had not been able to make it to the World Cup,” he said.

Dashed Hope

Dalung lamented the inability of the team to build on its victory against Rwanda and succumbing to a draw against the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

Naija News reports the former Minister, however, added that there is still a little chance of qualification left, but it would be nothing short of a miracle for the Eagles to qualify.

“From the way the current campaign is going on, with the match against Rwanda I had hope that Nigeria would get back on track and move onwards on the table but the last match against Zimbabwe had dashed the hope of Super Eagles to fly the flag of Nigeria at the next World Cup.

“Except par-adventure something extraordinary takes place,” he submitted.

The Problem In The Sports Sector

Speaking further, the former Minister said a lack of leadership commitment to the sector is a major factor hindering the growth of football and general sports in the country.

He lamented the constant policy summersaults and change of leadership usually experienced in Nigeria’s sports sector.

According to him, the disbandment of the Ministry of Sports and the establishment of the National Sports Commisison in its place is a wrong move.

“The problem of sports is lack of committed leadership to sports administration.

“You see, as a sports minister, you have to redefine what you intend to achieve. What has been responsible for this entire thing is that we don’t have a determined leadership to lead the force in the right direction.

“What has contributed to this is that we have so many summersaults of policies and changes of leadership. Before now, there was a Ministry of Sports but it has now been disbanded and handed over to the National Sports Commission, which is more a technical organ of sports so, the political will to drive sports is not there. Who is sitting at the Federal Executive Council to drive the policy of sports is not there.

“The void created by the abolition of the Ministry of Sports is one of the major factors. Even if we have the best coach in the world, he needs a political will to inspire the players, mobilise Nigerians and drag us to victory, which is missing in the current set-up.

“Regrettably, our hope has been dashed because the loss to Zimbabwe has brought us back to where we were,” he lamented.