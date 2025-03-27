NPFL Updates: Kwara United Players Gifted ₦1 Million, Nasarawa United Laments

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) club, Kwara United players have been rewarded with a generous sum of ₦1 Million following their impressive victory over Nasarawa United on matchday 31.

This cash gift was graciously provided by prominent club supporter Bashorun Kayode Bankole after their victorious NPFL game on Tuesday.

Kwara United secured a 1-0 win against Nasarawa United at the Rashidi Yekini Main Bowl of the George Innih Stadium, thanks to a well-placed goal from Lawal Abayomi.

With this victory, Kwara United climbed to 10th position on the league table, setting a positive tone as they prepare to face Plateau United in their week 32 fixture next weekend.

On the other hand, Nasarawa United’s head coach, Salisu Yusuf, expressed his belief that his team had the potential to achieve a better outcome in their match against Kwara United. Emeka Onyema’s own goal in the 64th minute ultimately decided the game, ending the Solid Miners’ impressive eight-game unbeaten streak.

Yusuf acknowledged his players’ effort, stating, “The boys did well and provided a strong challenge against our opponents, despite the unfortunate result. This marks my first loss since taking over, and it’s a period of adjustment for us. We have talented players, and we’ll focus on the positive aspects of today’s game to regroup and return even stronger for our upcoming home matches.”

Looking ahead, the Solid Miners are set to host Akwa United in their next league game on April 6.

Meanwhile, Lobi Stars Football Club’s coach, Tony Bulus, remains optimistic about his team’s chances of avoiding relegation from the NPFL. Currently sitting at the bottom of the table with 23 points from 30 matches, Lobi still has eight games left to turn their fortunes around.

After a recent 0-2 loss to Abia Warriors, Bulus defended his players’ performance and urged them to keep fighting until the end of the season.

“I believe we still have the chance to survive,” he stated. “While some may conclude that relegation is inevitable, I maintain that survival is possible, and my players are capable of rising to the challenge.”

Niger Tornadoes’ technical adviser, Majin Mohammed, has identified injuries to key players as a significant factor in the team’s struggles in the NPFL. With key players like Ismail Sarki and Joseph Godstime unavailable due to injuries, and others such as Sabiu Ibrahim and Rickson Mendos on international duty, Mohammed acknowledged the challenges faced by his squad.

“We’ve been dealing with a mix of injuries and players away on national assignments since the second half of the season began,” Mohammed noted. “While this situation has impacted our performance, we remain committed to persevering and finding solutions.”

Niger Tornadoes are preparing to take on Akwa United at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Thursday, ready to push through these challenges.