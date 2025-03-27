NAF Strikes Terrorist Hideouts In Northeast, Neutralizes Fleeing Insurgents

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has intensified its counterterrorism efforts in the Northeast, carrying out multiple airstrikes that eliminated several terrorists and forced others to flee.

According to a statement by Group Captain Kabiru Ali, Deputy Director of Public Relations and Information, the coordinated air raids were conducted on March 26, 2025, targeting terrorist enclaves at Warawara, near Wajiroko, and Chinene in the Mandara Mountains of Borno State.

“In multiple waves on 26 March 2025, NAF aircraft delivered coordinated strikes on terrorist strongholds at Warawara, near Wajiroko, and Chinene in the Mandara Mountains, Borno State, dealing a severe blow to insurgent activities,” Ali confirmed.

Precision Strikes on Terrorist Logistics and Strongholds

The Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) launched its assault following extensive Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions that uncovered terrorists stockpiling logistics and planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) around Wajiroko.

Surveillance later tracked their movements to a hidden location containing a gun truck, ammunition caches, and fuel reserves.

In response, multiple air interdiction waves were executed:

– The first wave targeted the terrorists’ logistics hub, destroying their gun trucks and supply caches.

– The subsequent waves followed up with sustained rocket and cannon attacks, ensuring the complete destruction of enemy assets.

Later that day, the air force turned its attention to another insurgent hideout in Chinene, Mandara Mountains, following intelligence that terrorists had relocated there after a previous air raid on Degbewa on March 16, 2025.

“Overhead reconnaissance confirmed the presence of active structures, prompting the execution of strikes that set terrorist hideouts ablaze. Fleeing insurgents were subsequently engaged and neutralized, further crippling their operational capacity,” the statement added.

Significant Damage Inflicted on Insurgents

A Battle Damage Assessment (BDA), backed by corroborating intelligence, confirmed the elimination of numerous terrorists, along with the destruction of:

– Four terrorist gun trucks

– Two Toyota Hilux vehicles

– Several makeshift shelters

The strikes significantly disrupted the insurgents’ operations, forcing them to abandon their positions and weakening their overall combat effectiveness.

NAF Reaffirms Commitment to National Security

The successful air interdiction missions underscore the NAF’s determination to eliminate insurgents, dismantle their supply chains, and deny them safe havens.

“With sustained pressure on terrorist elements, the NAF remains resolute in its mission to restore peace and security in the country,” the statement concluded.