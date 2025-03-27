Kidnappers Demand ₦20 Million To Release Abducted Catholic Priest

Suspected gunmen who kidnapped the Parish Priest of Holy Family Catholic Church, Izombe, Imo State, Rev. Fr. John Ubaechu, have demanded a ₦20 million ransom for his release.

According to reports, the kidnappers initially demanded ₦50 million but later reduced the ransom to ₦20 million.

Naija News recalls that Ubaechu was kidnapped on Sunday along Ejemekwuru Road in the Oguta LGA.

The development was confirmed in a statement on Monday by the secretary/ Archdiocesan Chancellor of the Owerri Catholic Archdiocesan, Rev’d Fr Patrick Mbamah.

A church source quoted by Sahara Reporters, who gave an update on the matter, revealed on Wednesday that parishioners are getting worried about the fate of the priest.

He added that there are conflicting reports about the kidnappers’ demands, and it remains unclear whether the request is genuinely from the abductors.

“Most parishioners have been extremely worried about the safety of the priest since Fr. John was kidnapped, and his abductors are still keeping him up to today, being Wednesday.

“Some people are saying that the kidnappers are demanding N50 million, some N20 million and some N10 million, the fact remains that Fr. John is still with the kidnappers, we keep praying for his safe release. He also pleaded with the state government and security agencies to intervene and help rescue the priest, because he is a missionary who does not have anything yielding money for him,’’ he said.

Another parishioner, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the abductors forced the priest to remove his cassock, forced him out of his official vehicle before taking him away.

He expressed hope for the safe return of the priest.

The parishioner said, “We got information that the kidnappers forced our priest to remove his white cassock, took him out of his vehicle before they went off. Naval personnel at Izombe later recovered the vehicle.’’