President Tinubu Hosts Ghana President, John Dramani Mahama

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday welcomed Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama, to a courtesy visit at his official residence in the State House, Abuja.

Mahama, who arrived around 2:30 pm, is visiting his Nigerian counterpart for the first time since his inauguration on January 7, 2025.

The ongoing meeting between the two leaders is expected to focus on strengthening diplomatic ties between Nigeria and Ghana.

Both presidents are set to discuss key regional issues within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), including cooperation in areas such as trade, security, and economic development.

During their discussions, President Tinubu and President Mahama are expected to explore areas of mutual interest, aiming to enhance collaboration on the continent’s pressing challenges.

In December 2024, Mahama had paid a courtesy visit to President Tinubu at the State House, shortly after his election as President of Ghana.

Tinubu had expressed optimism that Mahama’s return to leadership would contribute to greater stability within the ECOWAS region.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has disclosed that Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama’s visit to Abuja on Thursday was for private reasons.

Speaking on the meeting between the two leaders, Onanuga, in a post via his account on 𝕏, said the Ghanaian president came on a private visit.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with the visiting President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday. Mahama came on a private visit,” he wrote.