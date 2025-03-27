‘It’s High Time We Come Down Hard On Her, She Is Not The Most Beautiful’ – Nwaebonyi Attacks Natasha

The Deputy Senate Chief Whip, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, has dismissed the claims of sexual harassment made by suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, arguing that she is not among Nigeria’s most beautiful women to warrant such accusations.

Speaking in an interview with News Central TV on Wednesday, Nwaebonyi accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of having a history of making false allegations to manipulate situations in her favour, referencing a past incident where she blamed public figure Reno Omokri of sexual harassment during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“She accused Reno Omokri of sexual harassment during the time of Goodluck Jonathan as president when the young man was already in the U.S. attending to national issues.

“But, unlucky to her, she didn’t know that this young man was outside the country,” Nwaebonyi stated

Nwaebonyi further criticized Akpoti-Uduaghan for regularly making sexual harassment allegations following any provocation, suggesting that such accusations were a tactic she employed to gain sympathy or manipulate situations to her advantage.

“And I don’t know what is wrong with this lady. Does she think that she’s the most beautiful woman on earth? Or is it because she’s that chocolate colour?

“In my own assessment, she’s not among the beautiful women in Nigeria. And it is high time we came down hard on her,” Nwaebonyi said, emphasizing that, in his opinion, Akpoti-Uduaghan was not among the most beautiful women in Nigeria.

He stressed, “And it is high time we came down hard on her.

“And why people like us are speaking on top of her voice is not just to protect and defend the senate president but to protect and defend her future victims.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan had recently accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment following a heated altercation between the two over seating arrangements in the Senate.

The allegation was made amidst the political tension, and shortly afterward, Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended from the Senate for six months for “gross misconduct” due to her involvement in the incident.