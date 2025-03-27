It Will Not Happen – Karimi Doubts Tinubu’s Willingness To Grant Posthumous Recognition To Nwosu

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Sunday Karimi, has stated that President Bola Tinubu will never grant posthumous recognition of former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Humphrey Nwosu.

Addressing his colleagues at the National Assembly, the lawmaker wondered why Tinubu should be persuaded to honour Nwosu when his predecessors failed to do so.

He said, “President Obasanjo was there as president for 8 years; he didn’t name anything after Nwosu. Even Yar’Adua was there, Jonathan was there, Buhari was there.

“Now that Nwosu is gone, you want President Tinubu to name structures after Nwosu. It will not happen.”

Naija News reports that the current Chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, while delivering a tribute to late Nwosu, who was the seventh Chairman of Nigeria’s national electoral body, called for a posthumous recognition for him.

Yakubu emphasized the significant contributions of the late professor to Nigeria’s democratic process, pointing out that Nwosu’s tenure from 1989 to 1993 is a period marked by innovative electoral reforms, notably the introduction of the Option A4 voting system and the Open Ballot System.

The matter is now being discussed in both chambers of the national assembly with the argument centering around the fact that former President Muhammadu Buhari hounoured the adjudged winner of the MKO Abiola.

Some Nigerians have argued that since Abiola, who was said to have won the election was honoured, the man who was in charge of such a credible election should also be recognised.