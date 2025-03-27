It Was A Private Visit – Onanuga Speaks On Meeting Between Mahama And Tinubu

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has disclosed that Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama’s visit to Abuja on Thursday was for private reasons.

Naija News earlier reported that President Tinubu welcomed Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama, on a courtesy visit at his official residence in the State House, Abuja.

Mahama, who arrived around 2:30 pm, is visiting his Nigerian counterpart for the first time since his inauguration on January 7, 2025.

Speaking on the meeting between the two leaders, Onanuga, in a post via his account on 𝕏, said the Ghanaian president came on a private visit.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with the visiting President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday. Mahama came on a private visit,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, ahead of his 73rd birthday on Saturday, President Bola Tinubu will join fellow Muslims at the National Mosque in Abuja on Friday for a special prayer session for the nation.

Naija News reports that the President will also use this occasion to thank God for preserving and supporting him in the onerous task of piloting the nation’s affairs.

President Tinubu’s birthday coincides with the holy month of Ramadan and comes two months before his administration’s second anniversary.

On this significant day, the President will dedicate himself to spiritual reflection and supplication for Nigeria’s continued peace, progress, and prosperity.

Choosing a prayer session reflects President Tinubu’s dedication to Nigeria’s spiritual and moral well-being and his commitment to seeking divine guidance, insight, and strength in leadership. He believes collective prayer is a powerful tool for guiding the nation towards progress and harmony.