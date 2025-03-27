It Is Insensitive To Talk About 2027 – Atiku Slams Wike

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has told the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to focus his attention on the President Bola Tinubu-led government’s failure to deliver on his current mandate instead of the 2027 elections.

Naija News recalls that Lere Olayinka, Media Aide to Wike, had vowed that his principal would frustrate Atiku Abubakar’s 2027 presidential bid as he did in 2023.

Olayinka made the declaration in response to Atiku’s recent comment that he had no regrets about not picking Wike as his running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

Responding via a post on X, Olayinka insisted that Wike played a role in Atiku’s defeat in 2023 and would ensure he fails again in 2027.

“Two years after making the PDP lose a presidential election it could have won, Atiku is giving reasons he did not pick Wike as his running mate and that he has no regrets.

“Someone should tell our serial presidential election contester that Wike also has no regret for ensuring that he failed in the election and will make sure that he fails again and again,”Olayinka wrote.

Reacting in a chat with Vanguard, Atiku’s aide Paul Ibe said: “Ordinarily, we would not dignify him with a response. However, it is In sensitive for Wike to be talking about 2027 now that his principal, President Tinubu is failing to deliver on his current mandate.

“Former Vice President Abubakar is currently preoccupied with issues of nation-building than bothering himself about what Wike and others want to think.

“The question they should be answering is, are Nigerians better off today than they were in 2023? What is the cost of living today? What was it back in 2023?”