I Will Never Demean Yari In Any Circumstances – Jaji Addresses Anti-Party Allegations

A member of the House of Representatives, Aminu Jaji, has warned the Committee of Concerned Elders for Peace under the All Progressives Congress (APC), North-West, to desist from dragging Senator Abdulaziz Yari or any party leader into their dirty politics.

Jaji gave the warning while reacting to allegations of anti-party activities by the APC’s Committee of Concerned Elders for Peace.

Speaking via a statement by his media aide, Mohammed Umar, the lawmaker stated that he would never disrespect Yari under any circumstances.

He insisted that he is a loyal party member and at no time has he carried out attacks or disrespected any party member or leader.

He said: “I keep on saying this—I can never disrespect Senator Abdulaziz Yari; he is my boss. I served under him, and he is one of the politicians I hold in high esteem. I can never seek to demean him under any circumstances whatsoever.

“The attention of Rt. Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, Member representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara, has been drawn to a cooked-up story alleging my involvement in anti-party activities by a so-called Committee of Concerned Elders for Peace under the All Progressives Congress (APC), North-West.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Rep. Aminu Sani Jaji is a loyal and card-carrying member of the APC. At no point in time has he sponsored any attacks on the party or disrespected any elder or leader of the party in any of the six geopolitical zones of the country. My support and loyalty to the party cannot be quantified.

“The bond between me and Sen. Abdulaziz Yari dates back to many years of cordial relations, and no amount of falsehood, hiding under the guise of a political group, can alter this relationship.

“Some people who have lost relevance in Zamfara State and are having sleepless nights over Jaji’s growing popularity are responsible for peddling such falsehoods in order to incite the people and the party against me.

“We advise the peddlers of this falsehood to leave Senator Yari out of their dubious motives and allow him to concentrate on his mandate of delivering the dividends of democracy to the good people of Zamfara State.”