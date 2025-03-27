I Vowed To Destroy Obidient Movement Because Peter Obi Was My Project – Reno

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has said he took a vow to destroy Peter Obi’s Obidient movement because he (Obi) was his project.

Omokri said he was responsible for Obi’s vice-presidential candidacy in 2029. His position, however, contradicts Atiku Abuabakar‘s account of how Obi became his vice in the 2019 election.

Naija News reported that the former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) clarified that former President Olusegun Obasanjo chose Obi for him.

He said Obasanjo suggested Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Chukuwuma Soludo, but because they were not members of the PDP, Obi was chosen.

In an interview with News Central on Thursday, the controversial social media influencer alleged that members of the Obidient movement attacked him, his wife and his child.

“I took a vow to destroy that movement because Peter Obi was a project of mine. I was responsible for Peter Obi becoming the running mate to Waziri Atiku Abubakar in 2019. I’ve said this publicly. I’ve got the documents. I’m a meticulous record keeper,” he said.

Speaking on the alleged attack on his family by alleged members of the Obidient movement, Reno said he received too many death threats.

“Peter Obi’s movement, Obidients, started attacking me, threatening me, insulting me. That was OK. But then they moved from myself to my family. I just had a daughter at that time. There were multiple death threats.

“They came to my house in the United Kingdom. They trailed my wife and me when we were jogging. They found out my jogging route and pursued me, threatening me,” he stated.

According to him, it was when the former Governor of Anambra State could not take action after he complained to him about the alleged attack on his family that he decided to use “whatever political machinery I have to destroy that movement“.