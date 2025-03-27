‘I Had A Massive Heart Attack’ – T.D. Jakes Narrates Near-death Experience

The Senior Pastor of the Potter’s House in Dallas, Texas, T.D. Jakes, has recounted the experience of a life-threatening medical emergency he suffered last year during a church service.

Naija News reports that the 67-year-old was preaching in his church last November when he suddenly paused onstage and started shaking after lowering the microphone.

The incident caused panic before the Church officials helped Jakes off the stage.

In an interview with American broadcaster, Craig Melvin on the TODAY show, Jakes said he suffered a massive heart attack.

Jakes said he did not feel any symptoms of a cardiac arrest, but doctors later told him he was preaching with only half of his heart working.

He said, “I didn’t really realize what was happening to me onstage until I got to the hospital in an ambulance and fussing that it happened onstage, by the way, because I didn’t want it to happen, and the doctor leaned over my ear and said, ‘You had a massive heart attack.’

“The reason I didn’t realize it was because I had none of the symptoms that they say.

“No numbness, no sharp pain, no anything. I just kind of drifted off to sleep. I didn’t know what it was, but I almost died.

“(The doctor) said five minutes later, I’d have been dead on arrival.

“The right side of my heart had completely stopped getting blood at all.

“As long as I was up preaching, I felt fine. But when I sat down, the adrenaline dropped, and it exposed the fact that I was preaching with half of my heart closed through a clot. And they had to go get it.”