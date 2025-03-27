Full List: Identity Of Nigerians With Unclaimed Estates In UK Revealed

The Government of the United Kingdom (UK) has published a list of unclaimed estates belonging to individuals from various countries who passed away in the UK, which includes 58 individuals from Nigeria.

Naija News reports that these estates are categorized as “Bona Vacantia,” indicating that they have remained unclaimed for a specified duration and are now considered the property of the Crown.

In the latest update issued on Monday, March 24, the UK government reported that a total of 5,806 individuals from different nations died without anyone to claim their assets.

The list provides the names, birth and death dates, as well as locations of death for these individuals.

Below Is The Identity Of 58 Nigerians On The List:

