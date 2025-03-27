From USA ’94 To AFCON 2023: How Late Goals Have Cost Nigeria’s Super Eagles On The Big Stage

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have experienced both exhilarating wins and painful defeats, with many losses occurring in the dying moments of key matches.

As Nigeria battles to stay in contention for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, familiar ghosts of the past loom large.

The ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers are proving no different, with the team struggling to keep their dream alive.

Currently sitting fourth in Group C—behind Benin Republic, Rwanda, and South Africa—the Eagles are watching their World Cup qualification hopes slip away.

Despite their reputation as one of Africa’s most talented teams, a series of disappointing results have left them desperate for redemption.

The recent match against Zimbabwe was yet another reminder of the team’s recurring misfortune.

After securing a 2-0 victory over Rwanda, the Eagles needed another win to stay in contention.

Victor Osimhen, who put on an impressive display and scored a brilliant header to put Nigeria ahead 1-0, was taken off with just four minutes left in regulation time.

His goal came from a precise cross by Ola Aina, following smart play from Tolu Arokodare, and appeared set to seal an important victory.

However, a late Zimbabwean equaliser shattered the Super Eagles’ hopes, with Tawanda Chiwenda capitalising on a defensive lapse to slot home in the 90th minute, leaving Nigeria with a frustrating draw that jeopardises their World Cup ambitions.

The jubilation at Godswill Akpabio Stadium quickly turned into stunned silence—a scene that has played out far too often in Nigeria’s football history.

As head coach Eric Chelle reflects on his team’s struggles, he might recall his own heartbreak as Mali’s coach in the 2024 AFCON, when Cote d’Ivoire knocked his side out with late goals.

But for Nigerians, this pattern of last-minute heartbreak stretches back decades.

For decades, the Eagles have been on the receiving end of late goals that have shattered dreams, derailed campaigns, and sent millions of fans into despair.

From the World Cup to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, these last-minute setbacks have left scars that refuse to fade.

Here’s a look at eight times the Super Eagles suffered devastating late blows on the big stage.

1. USA 1994: When Baggio Broke Nigerian Hearts

Nigeria’s debut World Cup campaign was nothing short of spectacular—until the closing minutes of the Round of 16 clash against Italy.

The Eagles had stunned the world, topping a group that included Argentina, Bulgaria, and Greece. Emmanuel Amunike’s early goal against Italy had fans dreaming of a quarter-final berth.

Then came Roberto Baggio. With one minute left in regulation time, he found the net to level the game. In extra time, he converted a penalty, sending Nigeria crashing out in a match that could have rewritten history.

2. Tunisia 2004: The Semi-Final Slip

Riding high after eliminating Cameroon, Nigeria faced hosts Tunisia in the AFCON semi-final. A Jay-Jay Okocha penalty had put the Eagles ahead, but with eight minutes left, the Tunisians equalised via a spot-kick of their own.

The match dragged into penalties, and the hosts triumphed, leaving Nigeria to settle for third place. The echoes of that missed opportunity still linger.

3. 2006 World Cup Qualifiers: Angola’s Late Strike That Shut the Door

Nigeria’s World Cup hopes took a fatal hit in Luanda. A crucial away match against Angola seemed destined for a draw—until an 84th-minute goal from Fabrice Akwa silenced the Eagles.

Despite finishing level on points with Angola, Nigeria missed out on qualification due to the head-to-head rule. That single late goal meant the Super Eagles watched the 2006 World Cup from home.

4. 2012 AFCON Qualifiers: The Abuja Nightmare

A home game against Guinea was Nigeria’s last chance to qualify for AFCON 2012. Victory was needed, and when Ikechukwu Uche fired Nigeria ahead in the 86th minute, it looked like the Eagles had done enough.

But then came the gut punch. In stoppage time, Ibrahima Traoré snatched an equaliser for Guinea, sealing their ticket to the tournament and leaving Nigeria out of AFCON for the first time in 26 years.

5. 2017 AFCON Qualifiers: Salah’s Last-Minute Blow

The road to AFCON 2017 was another heartbreak for Nigeria. A packed Kaduna stadium roared in delight as Oghenekaro Etebo gave Nigeria the lead against Egypt. But just as the Eagles thought they had secured victory, Mohamed Salah struck in the 90th minute, snatching a crucial draw for Egypt.

Nigeria went on to miss yet another AFCON tournament—another reminder of how late goals have defined the team’s fate.

6. 2018 World Cup: Rojo’s Ruthless Finish

In Russia, the Super Eagles were seconds away from the knockout stage. A draw against Argentina would have been enough. After Victor Moses’ penalty had cancelled out Lionel Messi’s opener, Nigeria fought to hold on.

Then, in the 86th minute, Marcos Rojo struck the decisive blow, ending Nigeria’s World Cup campaign.

7. 2019 AFCON: Mahrez’s Last-Kick Magic

Nigeria’s semi-final clash against Algeria was locked at 1-1, and extra time seemed inevitable. Then, with the very last kick of the game, Riyad Mahrez curled a stunning free-kick past Daniel Akpeyi in the 95th minute.

Algeria went on to win the tournament, while Nigeria was left to rue yet another late lapse.

8. 2023 AFCON Final: The One That Hurt the Most

Perhaps the most painful of them all. Nigeria, seeking a fourth AFCON title, faced hosts Côte d’Ivoire in the final. A first-half header from William Troost-Ekong had put the Eagles in front, but Franck Kessié equalised before Sebastien Haller’s 81st-minute goal completed the turnaround.

In the span of 10 minutes, Nigeria’s AFCON dream had been crushed.