Deposed Emir Bayero Cancels Sallah Durbar Amidst Rising Tension In Kano

The deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero, has called off his plan to hold a parallel Sallah durbar procession in the ancient city, following rising tensions between two rival claimants to the throne, Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II and himself, who had both indicated intentions to host separate traditional durbar celebrations.

In a broadcast on Wednesday night, Bayero explained that he had shelved the plan to prevent any breakdown of law and order in the state.

“This decision follows advice from our respected religious leaders, whom we hold in high regard. It is also based on the calls from elders and discussions with our council members,” he stated.

Bayero further expressed hope that this action would bring lasting peace to the state.

“We emphasize that the Sallah durbar is not a do-or-die affair. If it leads to chaos and the potential loss of lives and property, it is only right that we forgo the plan,” he said.

He urged the people of Kano to use the festive period for visits and to strengthen kinship ties.

Meanwhile, the President Bola Tinubu led government, on Wednesday, declared the 31st of March (Monday) and 1st of April, 2025 (Tuesday) as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this in a statement by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Magdalene Ajani.

Tunji-Ojo in the announcement congratulated all Muslims for the successful completion of the fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

He urged all Muslims to “embrace the virtues of self-discipline, compassion, generosity and peace, emphasising the importance of love, forgiveness, and solidarity in building a harmonious society.”

Tunji-Ojo called on Nigerians to use this festive period to pray for peace, stability, and prosperity of the nation.

He expressed hope that the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Fitr would inspire unity and cooperation across religious and ethnic lines.

“Dr. Tunji-Ojo also encouraged citizens to celebrate safely and responsibly, while remembering the less privileged through acts of kindness and charity, in keeping with the true spirit of Ramadan and Eid.

“On behalf of the Federal Government, he extended heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes to all Muslim faithful and prayed that the blessings of the season bring happiness, success, and fulfillment to everyone,” the statement read