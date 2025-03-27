Church Confirms Release Of Imo Catholic Priest After Demand Of ₦20 Million By Kidnappers

The Owerri Archdiocesan Catholic Secretariat has confirmed the release of the kidnapped Parish Priest of the Holy Family Catholic Church, Izombe, Rev. Fr. John Ubaechu.

Naija News recalls that the clergyman was abducted on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at Ejemekuru, on his way to Owerri for the annual retreat of priests of the Owerri Archdiocese.

The kidnappers had also demanded ₦20 million ransom for the release of the priest.

However, a statement by the Archdiocesan Chancellor/Secretary, Rev. Fr. Patrick Mbara, on Thursday morning disclosed that Ubaechu was released on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

The church was silent on the payment of ₦20 million ramson concerning the freedom of Ubaechu from captivity.

The statement reads, “I am directed to inform you that our priest, Rev. Fr. John Ubaechu, who was kidnapped on Sunday, March 23, 2025, has been released.

“He regained his freedom from his abductors today, March 26, 2025.

“We thank God for his infinite mercy and for answering our prayers. We appreciate your fraternal solidarity and prayers. To God be the glory.”

Reacting to the news of Ubaechu’s release, a parishioner at Holy Family Catholic Church, Izombe, identified as Okey, expressed gratitude to God for the freedom of Ubaechu.

He said security checkpoints should be established around the place to forestall further crime incidents.

He said, “We thank God for the release of Fr. Ubaechu and at the same time call on the Imo State Government and security agencies to do something about the repeated incidents of violent crimes on the Ejemekuru axis of the Izombe/Ogbaku road.

“ This same axis where Fr. Ubaechu was kidnapped on Sunday was exactly the same area that Fr. Mathias Opara was kidnapped sometime on May 26, 2023, after attending the burial of the late father of a brother priest in Izombe.

“Apart from the kidnapping of these two priests, several other kidnapping and armed robbery cases have been reported around that same spot, suggesting that the criminals have safe routes of escape around there.”