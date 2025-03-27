APC Speaks On Adopting Oborevwori As It’s Sole Candidate In 2027 Gubernatorials

The Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has turned down a call to adopt Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as its candidate for the 2027 gubernatorial election.

Naija News reports that a member of the House of Representatives, Francis Waive had asked the party to accept Oborevwori as it’s sole 2027 candidate

Despite denials, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains in Delta had accused Oborevwori of planning to join the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

However, the party in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Valentine Onojeghuo, distanced itself from Waive’s remarks, stressing that his position was strictly personal and did not reflect the stance of Delta APC.

It assured members and the public that the party’s candidate for the next election would emerge through a transparent and competitive process, reflecting the people’s aspirations for real change.

“We wish to state unequivocally that Hon. Waive’s position is purely his personal opinion and does not reflect the stance of Delta APC, its leadership, or the generality of its members,” the statement read.

The party criticised Oborevwori’s administration, describing it as a “monumental disappointment” and accusing it of financial recklessness and a lack of developmental progress.

“Despite receiving over ₦2 trillion in federal allocations, the Oborevwori administration has failed to deliver any meaningful infrastructural, economic or social advancements for the people of Delta State,” Onojeghuo said.

Reaffirming its commitment to unseating the ruling PDP, the APC emphasized that it has “an array of eminently qualified and capable individuals who will offer Deltans a viable and credible alternative in 2027.

The Delta APC urged its members and the general public to disregard Waive’s statement, maintaining its determination to “rescue Delta State from the shackles of misrule and the failures of the PDP-led administration.”