Alleged Plot To Manipulate 2027 Election Intensifies As ‘Aso Rock Cabal’ Shop For INEC Chairman Replacement

An alleged plot aimed at compromising the 2027 general elections in Nigeria through the appointment of a “yes-man” as a successor to Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the current Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been uncovered.

Naija News understands that Yakubu’s tenure is set to end in November this year, after completing two terms.

However, it is unclear when the plot to influence the INEC leadership began. At press time, sources indicate to Vanguard that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not yet been fully briefed on the plan. Nonetheless, those orchestrating the move are close allies of the President and have the backing of influential figures within Aso Rock.

The mastermind behind the plot is believed to be a former South-South governor and a member of the 1999 class, who is pushing for a pliable individual to succeed Yakubu. This push comes as INEC’s credibility has been severely undermined by the controversies surrounding the 2023 general elections and subsequent off-season elections.

According to Vanguard, one of the strategies being employed by those behind the plot is to nominate and confirm a malleable candidate as Yakubu’s successor. These individuals, whose names have been withheld, have previously served as National Commissioners or Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in INEC and are believed to be selected for their ability to bend to political pressure, which would further erode INEC’s capacity to conduct free and fair elections.

This situation brings to mind the flawed 2003 and 2007 general elections, which were marred by irregularities, and the subsequent admission by late President Umar Musa Yar’Adua of flaws in the election that brought him to power.

Under Nigeria’s democracy, the President’s authority must be derived from the Constitution, as outlined in Section 1 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which declares that the Constitution is supreme. INEC’s establishment and the appointment of its chairman are governed by the Constitution, which mandates that the President consult the Council of State and seek Senate confirmation.

Despite this, recent appointments of card-carrying members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to INEC have sparked concern about political interference in the commission. The practice, which began under the APC, has not been without controversy.

Reflecting on past mistakes, President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure to appoint a substantive INEC chairman after his election in 2015 led to unnecessary controversy. Buhari’s appointment of Amina Bala Zakari as acting chairman, bypassing the more senior Ahmed Wali, sparked public outcry, which ultimately forced him to appoint Professor Mahmood Yakubu as the substantive chairman months later.

Yakubu’s leadership oversaw the 2019 and 2023 elections, which were tainted by controversies, including issues with INEC’s BVAS and IReV platforms. The upcoming 2027 election provides President Tinubu with an opportunity to appoint a credible successor who can restore confidence in the electoral process.

Insiders close to the President suggest that Tinubu is committed to ensuring the credibility of the election process. According to a source, his approach to appointing Yakubu’s successor is aligned with his broader goal of improving the integrity of public processes, as seen in his recent declaration that NYSC members should be involved in the upcoming census to ensure its credibility.

The credibility of Nigeria’s elections is vital for both domestic and international recognition. Presidents such as Goodluck Jonathan, who oversaw the 2015 elections, have earned acclaim for their commitment to fair elections. Jonathan’s legacy is often cited in contrast to the challenges faced by his predecessors, including General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who helped facilitate a peaceful transition to civilian rule in 1999.

Despite the advances in Nigeria’s electoral laws, including the use of biometric voter registration and electronic result transmission, there remain significant challenges in ensuring free and fair elections. Past issues, such as the failure of the IReV system during the 2023 elections, highlight the need for further reform and the appointment of officials with a proven track record of integrity.