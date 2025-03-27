2027: Former Governorship Candidates Defects To SDP

Former governorship candidates from the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) during the 2023 general elections have reportedly transitioned to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), expressing their commitment to the party’s objectives in anticipation of the 2027 elections.

The individuals making this move include Emiyare Etete from Rivers, Elder Chris Agu from Enugu, Anthony Umeh from Anambra, Abdulkareem Mustapha from Kwara, and Capt. Ahmed Kaugama from Jigawa.

Naija News understands that Adam Idris, who previously ran for the House of Representatives in the Kaduna North Federal Constituency under the PRP, is among the defectors.

They were formally welcomed at the SDP national headquarters in Abuja by the party’s National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, who guaranteed their complete integration into the party.

“Our party is open and willing to welcome everyone without any precondition.

“If your interest is to build an institution, please join us. The moment you join the SDP, you have equal rights like all of us here,” Gabam said.

He also reiterated the party’s readiness to contest the 2027 general elections, adding, “In SDP, we are united, we are one force and one family. In SDP, there is no use and dump.”

The Chairman of the former PRP Gubernatorial Candidates Forum, Makarfi Hayatuddeen, expressed on behalf of the defectors that their choice was driven by their confidence in the SDP’s ability to bring about change in Nigeria.

“We did not leave the PRP because we were hungry.

“We believe that the SDP is a party that will lead Nigeria to where we have always aspired to see her among the committee of nations,” Hayatuddeen said.

He urged the youth and women of Nigeria to become part of the SDP, characterizing their participation as a “strategic realignment of progressive forces.”

Naija News understands that the gathering was graced by prominent officials from the SDP, including the party’s National Secretary, Olu Agunloye, along with other members of the National Working Committee.