“10,000 Women By Your Right, 20,000 By Your Left, And I Will Stand Gidigba” – Regina Daniels Reacts To Husband’s Poetic Tribute

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has reacted to a heartfelt poem shared by her husband, Ned Nwoko, reaffirming their love and commitment amidst swirling rumours about their marriage.

Naija News reports that Nwoko took to social media on Thursday to express his deep affection for Regina, dispelling speculations of marital discord and revealing that they are expecting another child together.

Responding to his post on Instagram, Regina showered her husband with praises, expressing her admiration and unwavering devotion.

She wrote, “Oooh my king! The greatest man in Igbo land! Dike’m! Obim! Ezigbo dim Oma! What did I do to deserve this honour! 10,000 women by your right, 20,000 by your left and I will stand gidigba because what we share will remain the first in history.”

Her response comes amid recent social media speculations concerning their marriage, particularly after she removed Nwoko’s name from her Instagram bio—an action that sparked rumours of tension between the couple.

Meanwhile, in a poem titled “Six Years Later…: She Still Can’t Resist Me,” Nwoko celebrated their six-year union, defending his approach to love and marriage while addressing recent gossip about their relationship. He also confirmed that they are expecting their third child together.