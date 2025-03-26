Zimbabwe’s Captain, Marshal Munetsi Reveals Their Motivation Against Nigeria

Zimbabwe’s captain, Marshal Munetsi, said he and his teammates were motivated to make history during their 1-1 draw against Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Tuesday, March 25.

Despite the formidable challenge posed by the Nigerian side, Marshal Munetsi highlighted the determination of the Warriors, especially after Victor Osimhen’s goal gave Nigeria a late lead.

The determination of the visitors helped them to grab an equalizer in the 90th minute through substitute Chawanda Chirewa’s strike.

Munetsi emphasized the importance of pursuing a historic achievement for Zimbabwe, noting, “While Nigeria has a rich footballing history, we are equally motivated to create our own legacy. Qualifying for the World Cup would be monumental for our nation.”

He underscored the collective ambition of the players, stating, “Every player is driven by the desire to achieve something unprecedented for our country, which fuels our competitive spirit.”

Following this draw, the Super Eagles find themselves in fourth place with seven points from six matches, while Zimbabwe hold the last spot with four points.

In a post-match interview, Zimbabwe’s head coach, Michael Nees, asserted that his team deserved more from their encounter with Nigeria.

The Warriors demonstrated resilience by coming back to tie the game, even after trailing due to Osimhen’s goal in the 74th minute, thanks to Tawanda Chirewa’s equalizer in stoppage time.

Nees acknowledged Nigeria’s confidence but noted that his players remained composed. “We understood that as the match progressed, Nigeria might tire, and that proved to be the case. We fought back strongly, showing that we can play an attacking game,” he remarked.

He commended his team’s efforts, asserting, “We didn’t simply defend; we actively participated. Nigeria started fiercely, but we held firm and demonstrated remarkable resilience throughout the match.”