“You Have No Time To Settle Down’ – Rivers Sole Administrator, Ibas Issues Directive To New SSG

Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice-Admiral Ibok Ete Ekwe Ibas (rtd), has directed the new Secretary to State Government (SSG), Prof Ibibia Lucky Worika, to hit the ground running.

Naija News reports that the directive comes after Ibas inaugurated Worika at the Executive Chambers of Government House on Wednesday night.

The Administrator congratulated Worika on his appointment, stating that the choice was not merely an administrative decision but a statement of intent.

Ibas charged the SSG to bring his wealth of experience to bear in the governance of the state, noting that Worika had an unparalleled expertise in law, policy and international governance, which aligned perfectly with the mission to restore law, order, integrity and public trust in Rivers State.

Ibas also pointed to his maiden address to Rivers people where he emphasised that his administration would be committed to delivering an effective governance anchored on transparency, accountability and service.

He enjoined the new SSG to brace up to the demands of his office and offer his best service as required while working cooperatively with civil servants.

He said, “To our new SSG, the task ahead is onerous, but your track record leaves no doubt in our minds that you will prove your mettle. Rivers State needs your intellect, grit and unweaving dedication. Together, we will write a new chapter of progress for this great state.

“Prof Worika’s role will be critical in driving this vision, ensuring that every policy, every decision and every action is in consonance with this administration’s mandate to restore law and order, stabilize the polity and to create the necessary conditions for the restoration of democratic institutions and representations.

“You have no time to settle down. You must roll up your sleeves and get to work with the team.

“Our civil servants with whom we will work closely to run this administration are critical stakeholders and we must work with them to ensure that the state continues to function effectively during this administration.

“To the Permanent Secretaries and civil servants as a whole, once more I will ask your kind cooperation and support as we work to achieve our objectives at this time”.