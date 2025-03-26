Wike Will Put You In Trouble, He Is Bad Market – Former Lawmaker Warns Tinubu

A former lawmaker at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Jude Idimogu, has urged President Bola Tinubu to review his relationship with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

He warned Tinubu that it the Rivers State crisis is not well managed the nation would find it difficult to meet is production quota as given by Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Speaking via a statement, Idimogu accused Wike of causing trouble in Rivers State and the nation at large.

He commended Tinubu for intervening in the crisis between Wike and his successor, Siminalayi Fubara, but insisted that the intervention came a bit late.

He said, “The president has taken the right action but for me, it is a little bit too late, because the signs have been there, Rivers State is a melting point for Nigeria, especially in terms of crude oil exploration.

“Well I would tell you that the president is gambling, I am telling you because, Wike shouldn’t hold the country, Rivers State to ransom. I don’t even know, even though Wike has done his own, he has helped us to win the election, but it doesn’t mean the president cannot do without him. The president is gambling I am telling you, he is gambling. Look at the troubles all this while, does the country belong to Wike, what is the problem?”

He suggested that the president should review Wike’s activities and called Wike a bad market not just to APC, but to the president.

“Must Wike always have his way? Must you? Well, it is quite unfortunate. I think it is high time the president reviewed the activities of Nyesom Wike. As for the Ministry of Federal Capital Territory, there must be somebody who can do it better. Why must it be Wike? Wike will put the president into trouble.

“Let the president wake up and take a decision about Wike, as far as I am concerned he is a bad market, a bad market for our party, APC and the president. The president, Oh God, review your stand with Wike, for the interest of the nation.

“Look at what Wike is causing the nation, we have not even reached our crude oil production quota given by OPEC, and now we are going to lose more, must Wike have his way, must he have his way,” he added.

He stressed that the FCT minister is simply reaping where he did not show unlike people like former Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai who worked extremely hard for the president to emerge as president but were not given the opportunity to serve.

“In addition to what I have said, regarding the declaration of state of emergency, the president is doing well, trying to solve Nigeria’s problems but the challenge is there. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as father of Democracy in Nigeria, as a leader we have always trusted, as far as I am concerned, the best Democratic President we have had from his days, he has come a long way when it comes to the issue of democracy, that is what I am trying to say, so a tree cannot make a forest, but a tree can start a forest,” he added.