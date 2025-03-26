Why I Am Pleased Over Clash With Senator Nwaebonyi – Ezekwesili

Former Education Minister, Oby Ezekwesili, has asserted that the shouting match with lawmaker representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District, Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, exposes what women endure in many instances, and she is pleased with the encounter.

Naija News reports that the confrontation between Ezekwesili and Nwaebonyi occurred on Tuesday, during an Ethics Committee hearing on sexual harassment allegations involving suspended Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Wednesday, Ezekwesili narrated her side of the drama that resorted to unprintable name-calling and gender-shaming.

The former Minister asserted that women endure many instances, and the society knows little about it, but there is a need to focus on it.

She said, “In this society, there is a historic attitude to voice; not just the voice of women but those who say that they do not agree with a situation or who like me are persistent in demanding public accountability from those that lead an institution that belongs to the society.

“It is a historic more or less function. And so, that attitude pervades the way our lawmakers are behaving. I was actually very pleased with what happened yesterday because now it is in the public domain what women endure in many instances, and the rest of society may know little about it but has not focused on it.”