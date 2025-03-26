Video: Nursing Students ‘Reject’ First Lady, Remi Tinubu In Delta State

Students of Delta State School of Nursing, Agbor, are trending on social media platforms over their refusal to adhere to a song used in welcoming Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, during a visit to the institution.

Naija News reports that the wife of the President had visited Delta State on Tuesday, in her advocacy for free treatment programmes for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/ Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome, HIV/AIDS patients in the country.

While speaking to the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council in Asaba, Remi Tinubu highlighted the impact of HIV/AIDS, especially among young people and encouraged traditional rulers to help spread awareness and advocate for health issues, including the elimination of female genital mutilation.

Before the address, a video making the rounds online shows the moment the Master of Ceremony (MC) ascribed the First Lady as the mother of the nation, using a song.

However, the students rejected the proclamation and referred to the first lady as the MC’s mother.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Remi Tinubu has shared her unwavering belief that the country is making strides toward full recovery, assuring citizens that brighter days lie ahead.

Naija News reports that during an Iftar gathering at the State House in Abuja, Senator Tinubu emphasized the government’s determination to tackle national challenges and enhance the welfare of Nigerians.

In a statement released by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady acknowledged that while the path to recovery requires patience, significant progress is already underway.

The event, which brought together distinguished women from across the nation—including former First Lady Dame Patience Jonathan, the Vice President’s wife, wives of state governors, female ministers, and wives of service chiefs—focused on the theme of compassion and mercy in human relationships.

Head of the Islamic Studies Department at the University of Ilorin, Professor Azeezat Adebayo, delivered the Iftar lecture, highlighting the importance of compassion and mercy in fostering strong human connections.

She noted that Ramadan serves as a time for introspection, encouraging people to extend kindness beyond religious or social divides