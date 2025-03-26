Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 26th March, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 26th March, 2025

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released some fresh details regarding the attempt by some constituent members to recall Kogi Central lawmaker, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

INEC, in an update on Tuesday, said the recall petition for Natasha Akpoti is missing the complete contact information of the petitioners as required by Clause 1(f).

The petition only includes the phone number of the lead petitioner, with the address merely listed as ‘Okene, Kogi State, the electoral umpire revealed.

In a statement released by INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, the commission stated that the petition lacks the inclusion of contact details such as an address, phone number(s), and email address(es).

It added that the petition from Kogi Central Senatorial District was accompanied by six bags of documents said to be signatures collected from over half of the 474,554 registered voters spread across 902 Polling Units in 57 Registration Areas (Wards) in the five Local Government Areas of Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ogori/Magongo, Okehi and Okene.

Naija News reports the statement added that once the petition meets the requirements of submission, INEC shall commence the verification of the signatures in each Polling Unit in an open process restricted to registered voters that signed the petition only.

It therefore urged members of the pubic to disregard any other information from social media on the recall process of Senator Natasha.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reiterated the need for urgent restructuring in Nigeria, emphasizing that the country’s current trajectory poses a threat to the democratic rights of citizens.

Speaking at a coalition meeting in Yola on Tuesday, which saw members from various political parties in attendance, Atiku made a passionate call for change, warning that without action, future generations would suffer the consequences.

Naija News reports that the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate revealed that he would soon speak out on national issues and clarify his political stance.

He urged his supporters to remain patient and focused, promising that he would soon break his silence on the state of the nation.

Senator Ishaku Abbo, the convener of the coalition meeting, echoed Atiku’s sentiments and affirmed that the former vice president remained their political leader, irrespective of party affiliation.

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has said his principal and other leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in President Bola Tinubu’s government are working for the Nigerian government and not the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Olayinka made this known while clarifying the uproar over the decision of the FCT Administration to revoke land belonging to the PDP and other top politicians due to failure to pay ground rent for the past 20 years.

PDP’s National Secretariat was among the 4,794 affected properties revoked by Wike despite him being a member of the party.

Featuring on Arise Television Morning show on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, Olayinka said Wike carries out his duty without favouritism or preferential treatment.

The Da-Amakiri Tubo and Amanyanabo of the Elem Kalabari Kingdom, Asari Dokubo, has declared that he cannot withdraw his support and admiration for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News recalls that about five months ago, Dokubo accused President Tinubu of betraying him after the 2023 elections in the country.

Dokubo, in a viral video on the internet, said he emptied his bank account and spent all his money to campaign for Tinubu in the 2023 election, but the President has now turned his back on him.

According to him, the current Tinubu is not the Tinubu he used to know.

The former warlord vowed that he and his people would not work with the Yoruba people again but would now form fresh alliances with the north.

However, in another video seen by Naija News on Tuesday (today), Asari Dokubo made a contradictory comment.

The former militant leader said that irrespective of what has transpired, he cannot abandon the Nigerian leader because Tinubu stood by him in difficult times.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja has recused himself from hearing the suit filed by the suspended Senator for Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

His decision was based on a petition by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, who raised concerns about the judge’s objectivity in the matter.

The case, which was originally scheduled for hearing on Tuesday, took an unexpected turn when Justice Egwuatu announced his decision in a brief ruling. He explained that the case file would be returned to the Chief Judge for reassignment to another judge.

Naija News reports that this development follows a series of legal proceedings surrounding the disciplinary actions against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

On March 4, Justice Egwuatu had issued an interim order halting the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions from proceeding with disciplinary actions against the senator, who was accused of flouting legislative rules.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, through his team of lawyers led by Mr. Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN, raised questions regarding the court’s authority to intervene in the internal affairs of the Senate. This challenge has added a layer of complexity to the case, leading to the recusal of Justice Egwuatu.

The matter now awaits reassignment to another judge, as the legal battle continues over the disciplinary measures taken against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

A recent statement by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, at the Emeka Ihedioha Colloquium, has sparked significant controversy, particularly attracting criticism from the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Obi, who has been vocal about Nigeria’s political landscape, declared that the state of governance in the country had reached a critical point, lamenting the collapse of democracy.

According to Obi, “Democracy has collapsed in Nigeria. Everything has been knocked down. We are in a situation where we should stop lamenting and start rebuilding.”

In his address, Obi pointed to the ongoing political turmoil in Rivers State, particularly the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara by the state assembly, as clear evidence of the country’s failing democratic institutions.

In response to Obi’s harsh critique of Nigeria’s democracy, Onanuga took to 𝕏 (formerly Twitter) to dismiss Obi’s comments as exaggerated and unfounded.

Onanuga countered that while Nigeria faces political challenges, Obi’s description of the country’s democracy as having collapsed was misleading and overly dramatic.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of displaying brazen hypocrisy.

Onanuga submitted that Obasanjo would never be forgotten as the man who introduced bribery into the fourth republic.

According to the presidential aide, the allegation by Obasanjo that members of the 10th National Assembly collected bribes in order to approve the state of emergency declared by President Tinubu in Rivers State is reckless.

Naija News reports Onanuga’s reaction follows the allegation by Obasanjo that members of the National Assembly received bribes to support the declaration of the state of emergency in Rivers State.

Nigerian singer, Cynthia Morgan has called on Nigerians to beg the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to come up with measures to curtail the economic hardship. the country.

The musician lamented that she was among those who applauded President Tinubu when he removed the subsidy on petrol, but the current hardship resulting from the subsidy removal has become unbearable.

She stated that the only thing Nigerians might be able to do is carry out a begging challenge and plead with the government to address the situation.

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, has clarified his marriage to four wives did not happen simultaneously.

Naija News reports that the thespian while featuring in a recent episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, said he was married to two women but lost them and then married another two.

Kosoko attributed his wives and children’s understanding to a peaceful polygamous family.

The movie star added that he is not advocating polygamy because not everyone could be as lucky as him.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria couldn’t do as much as they were expected to do in their 6th 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier as their visitors, Zimbabwe, forced them into a 1-1 draw.

Going into the match at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, most football enthusiasts predicted a straight win for the Super Eagles due to the calibre of players in the squad and their 2-0 win over Rwanda last Friday.

Interestingly, Zimbabwe’s defence proved to be a very strong nut to crack for a star-studded attacking lineup led by former African player of the year Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray, and the reigning African player of the year, Ademola Lookman.

The Super Eagles fans at the stadium were stunned as the Zimbabweans ended the first half without conceding any goal as the Super Eagles couldn’t create any clear-cut chances in the first 45 minutes of the encounter.

Hence, the second half was a make-or-mar for the Super Eagles, who came out firing and fighting to ensure that they scored a goal. Their struggle to score a goal yielded fruit in the 74th minute through Osimhen’s low header.

While most of the Nigerian fans thought the Super Eagles would walk away with the slim win, Zimbabwe stunned the hosts as they penetrated Nigeria’s penalty box and scored the equalizer in the 90th minute through the boots of 21-year-old Tawanda Chirewa.

The Nigerian side couldn’t turn things around with the additional five minutes as Zimbabwe walked away with the 1-1 draw.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.