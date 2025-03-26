Super Eagles Of Nigeria To Play Ghana, Russia In June

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are scheduled to engage in friendly matches against Russia and Ghana in June, with specific dates yet to be confirmed.

These fixtures are strategically planned to prepare the Super Eagles for their pivotal 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa in September.

In the said month, the Super Eagles will host the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, followed by an away match against South Africa later that same month. These encounters are crucial as the Eagles seek to improve their chances of qualifying for the World Cup.

In their most recent match, Nigeria played to a 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe, a result that has complicated their quest for World Cup qualification. The match took place at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Tuesday and marked a frustrating point in their campaign.

Meanwhile, head coach Eric Chelle has commended two of his players for their performances during the encounter against Zimbabwe.

Despite the draw, he felt there were strong individual displays on the pitch. Chelle noted that Ola Aina showcased versatility by effectively playing on both the right and left flanks, while Bright Osayi-Samuel also contributed significantly to the team’s efforts.

In his post-match interview, Chelle remarked, “Ola played on the right side and sometimes on the left side. I believe he had a commendable performance, and Bright, too, was impressive.”

He acknowledged the challenge the team faced, especially in the latter stages of the match, stating, “It was difficult at the end, in the last minutes. We ended up with a draw.”

Following the draw with Zimbabwe, the Super Eagles now sit in fourth place in Group C, with a total of seven points. This position highlights the urgency for the Nigerian side to secure victories in their upcoming matches to maintain a viable path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.