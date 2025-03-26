Super Eagles Coach Eric Chelle Speaks On South Africa’s Legal Issue

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has acknowledged the possibility of South Africa dropping points for fielding an ineligible player during one of their World Cup qualifying matches.

Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the World Cup in the US, Mexico, and Canada are currently uncertain after a frustrating 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo. The Super Eagles initially took the lead but conceded an equalizer in the dying moments of the game, much to the disappointment of their supporters.

Victor Osimhen put Nigeria ahead with a header in the 74th minute. However, a last-minute goal from Zimbabwe meant the match ended in a draw.

In a twist that could impact the standings, it has been reported that Group C leaders South Africa may have fielded an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, during their 2-0 win over Lesotho just days earlier. Mokoena was ineligible due to accumulated yellow cards received during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The secretary-general of the Lesotho Football Association, Mokhosi Mohapi, has confirmed that a formal inquiry regarding Mokoena has been submitted to both FIFA and CAF.

Coach Chelle remarked that his primary concern remains with the performance of the Super Eagles, emphasizing, “I want us to concentrate on our game. I spoke to my players after the match, encouraging them to aim for second place. They’ve worked hard over the past ten days and deserve this opportunity.”

He expressed confidence in his team and noted that if South Africa were to lose three points, it could shift the balance in Nigeria’s favour. “We can potentially surpass them, especially with our upcoming match against South Africa”, he said.

If CAF supports Lesotho’s appeal, they would ascend to nine points, while South Africa’s total could drop to ten.