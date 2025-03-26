Strike: Pay Primary School Teachers ₦70,000 Minimum Wage – Sen Kingibe To FCT Council Chairs

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Senator, Ireti Kingibe, has called on council chairmen to pay primary school teachers ₦70,000 minimum wage and other agreed benefits.

Naija News reports that Senator Kingibe said primary school teachers remain the backbone of education and their welfare must be treated with utmost priority.

In a statement on Wednesday, she stressed that the strike action by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Abuja chapter, to press for the payment of the minimum wage would affect progress made in education, in the Capital City.

Mrs. Kingibe called on NUT to call off the strike and explore dialogue to resolve the wage issue.

It read: “I acknowledge the legitimate grievances of our hardworking primary school teachers under the Local Education Authority (LEA) in the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Teachers are the backbone of our educational system, and their welfare must be treated with the utmost priority.

“However, I am deeply concerned about the resumption of the strike action, as it directly impacts the education and future of our children. Prolonged disruptions in learning have far-reaching consequences, especially for young pupils who rely on a stable academic environment. I therefore appeal to the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) to reconsider the strike and explore further dialogue as a means of resolving the impasse.

“At the same time, I strongly urge the council chairmen to honor the agreement reached with the union in good faith. Reneging on commitments made to our teachers not only erodes trust but also undermines the quality of education in the FCT. The implementation of the ₦70,000 new minimum wage and other agreed benefits must be prioritized without further delay.

“I call on all stakeholders, including the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and relevant authorities, to intervene urgently and facilitate a resolution that ensures both the welfare of our teachers and the uninterrupted education of our children.

“Education remains the bedrock of our nation’s development, and we must work collectively to safeguard it.”